FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking to visit Yosemite soon?
Starting Tuesday, the first 80% of day-use reservations for the month of October will become available.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people who can be inside the national park, visitors are required to have day-use permits.
In order to see the waterfalls, granite peaks and giant sequoias you can go online tomorrow morning starting at 7 to secure a reservation.
The remaining 20% of daily passes then become available two days in advance of your desired visit date.
Park rangers say reservations can sell out within seconds so make sure you're logged into your account on the website and ready to go before 7 am.
Yosemite day-use reservations for October open Tuesday
