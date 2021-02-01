yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park to reopen to visitors today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park reopens to the public Monday morning after a nearly two-week closure.

The park shut down on January 19 after storms left damage, creating hazardous conditions.

Two weeks ago, around 15 giant sequoias were knocked down in the Mono wind event in Mariposa Grove, and buildings were damaged. Last week's storm brought several feet of snow and temporarily blocked roadways.

RELATED: Yosemite National Park hit by worst weather damage in decades
Officials say crews are still doing their best to clear fallen trees and snow.

"We are working on stabilizing structures. We still have roads that need to be cleared of trees. Now we have roads that need to be cleared of snow," said Scott Gediman with Yosemite National Park.

The entrance through Highway 140 is the only way into the park currently open. The highway reopened in Mariposa County after a rock slide forced a partial closure on Saturday.

The plan is for the park to open on Monday, but officials ask visitors to check road conditions before heading up to the park. Click here to check current road conditions.

RELATED: Yosemite National Park to require day-use reservations starting February 8

Chains are required for vehicles starting right around Mariposa.

The National Park Service estimates that lodging inside the park will not reopen until Friday, February 5.

Day-use passes will be required starting Monday, February 8.
