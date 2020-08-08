yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park officials warning community of recent heat-related incidents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite park officials are warning hikers about the recent wave of heat-related illnesses they've responded to over the last few weeks.

Two of the incidents were on the iconic Half Dome summit where in separate incidents, search and rescue crews had to come to the aid of hikers showing signs of dehydration.

They note a 24-hour period where park emergency crews were called three times to treat heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Rangers are using this to remind park-goers to hike with and drink plenty of water, rest frequently in the shade and consider wearing sun-protective clothing.

They add stimulants and alcohol should be avoided before, during and immediately after a strenuous hike.
