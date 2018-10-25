YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite Park Rangers recover two bodies from a fall at Taft Point

Yosemite Park Rangers recover two bodies from a fall at Taft Point

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Yosemite National Park Rangers are recovering two bodies of a man and a woman who had an apparent fall from Taft Point.

Officials say the incident is under investigation and the identities of the couple have not been identified.


This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
