Yosemite Park Rangers recover two bodies from a fall at Taft Point

A male and female visitor died in an apparent fall from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park. Park rangers are recovering the bodies this morning. This incident is under investigation and no further details are available. https://t.co/wTm1IadB79 — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) October 25, 2018

Yosemite National Park Rangers are recovering two bodies of a man and a woman who had an apparent fall from Taft Point.Officials say the incident is under investigation and the identities of the couple have not been identified.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.