yosemite

Day-use passes for Yosemite National Park available starting April 21

Each reservation is valid for three days and will get one vehicle and its occupants into the park.
EMBED <>More Videos

Day-use reservations for Yosemite National Park now available

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you plan to visit Yosemite National Park this spring or over the summer, you'll be able to reserve your day-use pass starting Wednesday.

Reservations for day-use passes became available at 8:00 am. Click here to sign up for a day-use pass.

Earlier this month, park rangers announced they would require day-use passes to enter the park as a way to help them manage the number of people who visit during the pandemic.

RELATED: Camp in style and safely near Yosemite National Park
EMBED More News Videos

Autocamp is connecting their guests to the outdoors in a unique way.



Each reservation is valid for three days and will get one vehicle and its occupants into the park.

Annual and lifetime pass holders are also required to get a reservation before going into the national park.

Passes will be needed for all visitors starting Friday, May 21. The reservation system is set to stay in effect through Thursday, September 30.

AccuWeather shares everything guests need to know before booking their trip up to Yosemite. (Watch the video player below to learn more.)
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather shares everything you need to know before you head up to Yosemite National Park this summer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemitetravelhiking
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
YOSEMITE
Yosemite ending day-use reservations starting Oct. 1
Hiker missing in Yosemite for 5 days
Giant sequoia damaged by lightning cut down in Yosemite
Highliners walk side of Taft Point in Yosemite: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
LIVE SOON: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News