FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Mariposa County man has been found guilty of trying to sexually assault another man in a cabin at Yosemite National Park.
31-year-old Charles Porter has been convicted of attempted aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual content.
In April of 2020, Porter entered a cabin in the employee housing area of the national park.
He then tried sexually assaulting a man who was sleeping.
The victim started screaming and neighbors rushed in to help him.
Porter will be sentenced in July.
He's facing a possible life sentence and a $250,000 fine for the attack.
Man found guilty for attempted sexual assault in cabin at Yosemite National Park
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News