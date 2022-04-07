Man found guilty for attempted sexual assault in cabin at Yosemite National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Mariposa County man has been found guilty of trying to sexually assault another man in a cabin at Yosemite National Park.

31-year-old Charles Porter has been convicted of attempted aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual content.

In April of 2020, Porter entered a cabin in the employee housing area of the national park.

He then tried sexually assaulting a man who was sleeping.

The victim started screaming and neighbors rushed in to help him.

Porter will be sentenced in July.

He's facing a possible life sentence and a $250,000 fine for the attack.
