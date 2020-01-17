Nearly 200 people have fallen sick with a stomach virus after visiting Yosemite

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of people have fallen ill after visiting Yosemite National Park, the park said in a statement on Thursday.According to the statement, approximately 170 employees and visitors reported experiencing a gastrointestinal illness after spending time in Yosemite Valley. Most of those were on and around the first week of this month.Two of them have been confirmed to be cases of norovirus, and the rest show symptoms consistent with the virus, the statement said.The park says the number of cases being reported has been decreasing.ABC30 had earlier reported at least 12 confirmed cases of stomach illness among visitors and employees at the park.The park released the following information about the virus: