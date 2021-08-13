Coronavirus California

43 Yosemite Unified students in quarantine after 2 COVID-19 cases emerge on campus

By
EMBED <>More Videos

43 Yosemite Unified students in quarantine after 2 COVID-19 cases emerge on campus

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Valley students head back to school, one local district is already reporting its first cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, Yosemite Unified notified families of two positive cases of COVID-19 on the high school campus.

Staff members immediately took action, quarantining anyone exposed.

The district is not commenting on if the positive cases are among employees, but officials say those individuals were on campus Wednesday, August 11th - one day before the first day of school.

It's an unsettling reminder for some other local districts set to return to the classroom next week.

With students across California returning to the classroom, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond urged vaccines for everyone over the age of 12.

What we're seeing with the Delta variant is children are being affected, children are ending up in hospitals on respirators and worse. We want to prevent that," he said on Friday.

RELATED: Valley Children's Hospital seeing increase in COVID-19 patients

Another Valley district - Clovis Unified - returns to the classroom on Monday.

After much discussion - the district will require students to wear masks indoors in accordance with state guidelines.

A doctor's evaluation is required for any exemptions.

RELATED: Masks required at Clovis Unified schools unless a doctor signs off on student's exemption

Action News recently spoke with Valley Children's pediatrician, Dr. Hailey Nelson. She says there are very few recommended mask exemptions, but the list includes children under two and those with certain developmental disabilities. But for other students...

"This is a skill that will protect their health, that we can all work to provide that positive reinforcement and help our kids learn because that's how we're going to keep them healthy," Dr. Nelson said.

Clovis Unified did not have an exact number on how many exemptions are now on file, but they estimated about two dozen.

As for the 43 students in quarantine at Yosemite Unified, they're being monitored closely and continuing their studies from home.

The district also conducted a deep cleaning of the areas impacted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniahealthchildren's healtheducationschoolscoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinestudents
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Newsom says there's no time to waste when tackling homelessness
A new, California-made at-home COVID test is on the way
Local parents torn on governor's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
CA to require eligible school students to get COVID vaccine
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News