Campgrounds to close in Yosemite Valley starting Monday amid forecasted flooding

Starting Monday, Lower and North Pines Campgrounds, including Housekeeping Camp, will be closed.

As of May 1, Yosemite Park had more than double the average amount of snow for this time of year.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Continuing hot weather is causing parts of Yosemite Valley to close in fear of forecasted flooding from record snow.

A flood watch is in effect for Mariposa County, as officials with Yosemite National Park have closures in place.

More closures are possible, and park officials are expected to give another update Monday night.

