Yosemite Valley to close Friday in unusual move by park service

EMBED </>More Videos

Yosemite officials are urging visitors planning to visit the park this weekend to make alternative travel plans (KFSN)

Christina Fan, Ricky Courtney, and Benjamin Kirk
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Yosemite officials are urging visitors planning to visit the park this weekend to make alternative travel plans as the entire central Sierra Nevada region is expecting to get hit hard by the storm.

On Thursday, the National Park Service took the unusual step of announcing the Yosemite Valley will be closed to park visitors on Friday, April 6 at 5:00 pm.

Access to the Yosemite Valley is typically open to visitors 24-hours a day.

An atmospheric river is expected to drop 4 inches of rain in the foothills. There's a possibility of mudslides and roads being taken out.

Forecasters say the Merced River at Pohono Bridge at the entrance to the park is expected to rise close to 15 feet. That's well over the flood stage level of 10 feet.

All campgrounds and visitor lodging in Yosemite Valley will close Friday afternoon and reservations for Friday evening, April 6, and Saturday evening, April 7, have been canceled.

Access to Yosemite Valley will be closed along the Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120) at the Foresta Road Junction, along with the Wawona Road (Highway 41) at Chinquapin, and along Highway 140 at the Park boundary in El Portal.

After the storm passes, the National Park Service says roadway and facility conditions in the park will be assessed and a timeline will be determined when Yosemite Valley will reopen to park visitors.

Visitor services and campgrounds will remain open in Wawona, Hodgen Meadow, Crane Flat, and El Portal. The Big Trees Lodge, the El Portal Market, and the El Portal gas station are anticipated to remain open during the storm.

But the National Park Service warns that any roadways and park facilities may close at any time for visitor and employee safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stormfloodingYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News