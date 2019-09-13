Young mom cleared of killing her newborn baby faces time on lesser charge

LEBANON, Ohio -- A young Ohio woman cleared of killing her newborn baby still faces up to a year in prison for corpse abuse.

A judge plans to sentence Brooke Skylar Richardson on Friday, a day after jurors convicted her of corpse abuse but found her not guilty of more serious charges, including aggravated murder.

The 20-year-old could be sentenced to a year in prison or probation on the corpse abuse charge.

Richardson sobbed and shook Thursday when a Warren County judge read the not guilty verdicts. She could've faced life in prison if she had been convicted of killing the newborn.

Her defense maintained that the baby was stillborn, but prosecutors argued that she hid her unwanted pregnancy and killed the baby before burying it in her family's backyard in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiobaby deathnewborn deathteenageru.s. & worldmother charged
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Fresno man rescues fisherman stranded on sunken boat in frigid waters
Fake pills laced with deadly levels of fentanyl becoming common in Valley
California could require parents' OK for social media access
Big rent hikes are about to be illegal in California
START HERE: Felicity Huffman sentencing, PG&E $11 billion settlement
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
Show More
Visalia DUI hit-and-run suspect has dangerous past
Sanders: 'We are going to cancel all student debt in this country'
'Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15:' O'Rourke
Many business owners oppose new California employment bill
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
More TOP STORIES News