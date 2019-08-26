25-year-old mother of 7 dies after shielding child during shooting in North Carolina, family says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a young mother of seven was shot and killed in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Officers were called to Danish Drive on Aug. 23 around 11:23 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman in the home who had been shot.

The victim, who has since been identified as Chakita Jones, 25, of Fayetteville, was unresponsive. First responders took her to a hospital in critical condition.

Jones was later transported to UNC Medical Center, where she died from her injuries the following night.



Family members tell ABC7's sister station ABC11 she was a mother to seven children.

Jones's sister, Mia Fuller, said Jones was at home with four of her children when shots were fired.

Fuller said her sister was found clutching one of her children, in an effort to shield the child from gunshots.

Fuller added Jones' 26th birthday was just four days away.

The youngest of Jones' children is two-months-old and the oldest is 12-years-old.

The family has set-up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and money for the children Jones leaves behind.

Fayetteville police are actively investigating the shooting.
