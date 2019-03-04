Young woman found dead in Tulare County orchard, authorities say it's a homicide

A woman was found dead with injury marks to her upper body in a Tulare County orchard on Sunday.Tulare County deputies are investigating the case as a homicide.They say the victim is a young black woman, around 18 to 20 years of age. Her body was found on Hosfield Drive near Highway 99.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit Det. Brandon VanCuren or Sergeant Gary Marks at (559) 802-9563 or (800) 808-0488.