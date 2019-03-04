Young woman found dead in Tulare County orchard, authorities say it's a homicide

A woman was found dead with injury marks to her upper body in a Tulare County orchard on Sunday.

Tulare County deputies are investigating the case as a homicide.

They say the victim is a young black woman, around 18 to 20 years of age. Her body was found on Hosfield Drive near Highway 99.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit Det. Brandon VanCuren or Sergeant Gary Marks at (559) 802-9563 or (800) 808-0488.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
tulare countyhomicide investigationhomicidebody found
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Speeding driver who caused major Hwy 180 rollover crash arrested on suspicion of DUI
Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police ID'd
Rapper claims $500K in jewelry, cash stolen at Cracker Barrel
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Irrigation districts take advantage of excess water, start deliveries to farmers
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Firebaugh residents spot an apparent funnel cloud over town
Show More
Many turnout for Home and Garden Show despite wet weather
Missing California sisters found alive after two-night search
10-year-old shot in the head with high-powered pellet gun
Photo of OC students with swastika sparking outrage
Child sexually assaulted by stepmother's boyfriend in Hanford
More TOP STORIES News