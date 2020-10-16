Society

Zamboni bursts into flames while cleaning ice rink - video

Frightening video captured a Zamboni suddenly bursting into flames at an ice rink in Rochester, New York.
By ABC7.com staff
ROCHESTER, New York -- Frightening video captured a Zamboni suddenly bursting into flames at an ice rink in Rochester, New York.

You can hear screams inside the arena, but the driver escaped unharmed.

He quickly drove off the ice and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames even before the fire department got there.

He says a hydraulic line broke, causing an ominous red line on the ice.

Some of the fluid leaked onto a hot pipe, sparking the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkicehockeyamazing video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Argument at Fresno taco truck leads to shooting, 1 in hospital
Higher COVID-19 positivity rates in disadvantaged areas, according to UCSF Fresno
Trump administration rejects CA request for wildfire help
Tulare County officials urging all residents to get tested for COVID-19
8-year campaign by Fresno kids leads to liquor license limits
Fresno Unified gets approval to bring students back for in-person learning
39-year-old Stockton man accused of arranging to meet, rape 9-year-old girl
Show More
Fresno Fire Department planning to hire 45 employees
Creek Fire: FEMA denies individual and public assistance
5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from SF Zoo
Independent reviewer defends decision to delay Fresno Police audit
Hanford schools eye early November reopening if county stays in red tier
More TOP STORIES News