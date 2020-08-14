crime

Crime, arrest, repeat: Troubling trend leads to rise in crime in Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crime, arrest, repeat.

That's the cycle Fresno police say they've been facing as suspects are consistently released from jail, just hours after getting caught red-handed.

Officers say the state's 'zero-dollar bail' policy is acting as a get-out-of-jail-free card and is the reason for the staggering and rising crime rates seen in the city of Fresno.

RELATED: 'This is not OK with us': Fresno police respond to 3 shootings in 30 minutes overnight

Fresno police arrested Brian Zamore, a gang member on parole for a home invasion robbery, after they found him with an illegal assault-style rifle on Wednesday.

They say just five hours later, he was released from jail.

Police say that's thanks to the zero dollar policy.

They say Fresno Police is seeing an 80% increase in shootings since early April.

Police say many of the shootings are believed to be a result of both gang violence.

Lt. Steve Card with MAGEC says the increase is a direct impact of the zero dollar bail policy, which the county voted to extend in hopes of reducing the jail population amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This is happening over and over because deeply committed gang members are out on the street when they previously would've been in custody," says Card.

RELATED: Violent crimes on the rise in Fresno during shelter-in-place order

Stabbings are also up by more than 90% since April.

Under the policy, 1,174 inmates were released from April 9th to June 19th.

More than 420 inmates were released since June 20th when Fresno County chose to extend the policy.

Fresno Police are doing what they can to control the numbers, but resources are stretched out.

"The field supervisors are trying to use as many resources as they can to attack those neighborhoods where gun violence is occurring,' says Card.

Homicides, however, are down as the city of Fresno has had 25 murders this year compared to 29 during the same time last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimegang violencehomicidecoronavirusshootingpandemicfresno police departmentstabbingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
31-year-old man arrested for sharing child pornography
Driver leads police on high-speed chase through Clovis
South Valley woman who set roommate on fire 9 years ago denied parole
Long list of felony charges filed against former manager of Tulare hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. teen trying to raise funeral costs after dad dies of COVID-19
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Fresno County orders Immanuel Schools to shut down after it brings kids back to campus
Central California coronavirus cases
Authorities start spraying after West Nile-carrying mosquitoes detected in Clovis
State strike team listens to COVID-19 concerns in Tulare County
Immanuel Schools warned of legal actions if students attend in person
Show More
31-year-old man arrested for sharing child pornography
5 hospitalized after multi-vehicle pile-up crash in north Fresno
Fast-moving brush fire in Southern California chars 10,500 acres
Man severely burned in fiery rollover crash in Fresno County
EDD fraud: CA woman's stolen information used to collect thousands
More TOP STORIES News