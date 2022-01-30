Zoorassic Park will soon be back with a roar at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Giant prehistoric creatures will soon be roaming the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.This February, Zoorassic Park is back - and bigger than ever.The popular prehistoric exhibit features the largest collection of 25 giant, life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs.This special, limited-time exhibit educates adults and kids about paleontology.And Chief Mission Officer Dean Watanabe hopes it'll also get people excited about nature and connecting with animals."It's one thing to see how big these dinosaurs are, it's another thing to see how they move and hear some of the sounds that maybe they made," he says.Zoorassic Park opens to the public on Friday, February 5th, and runs through September 5th.