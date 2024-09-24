Man shot and killed while riding his bicycle in central Fresno identified

Fresno police have identified the man who was shot and killed while riding his bicycle in central Fresno on Sunday.

Fresno police have identified the man who was shot and killed while riding his bicycle in central Fresno on Sunday.

Fresno police have identified the man who was shot and killed while riding his bicycle in central Fresno on Sunday.

Fresno police have identified the man who was shot and killed while riding his bicycle in central Fresno on Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified 40-year-old Ricardo Martinez Olguin as the man who was shot and killed while riding his bicycle in Central Fresno on Sunday.

Just after 4 am, Olguin was shot and killed while riding his bicycle.

"It comes as a shock," Olguin's sister, Tina Olguin, said. "It was horrifying news."

Officers responded to a three-round shot spotter alert on Floradora Avenue between Rowell and Barton.

That's where they found Olguin lying beside his bicycle in the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was still conscious at the time and told officers he had been shot by an unknown individual on a bike.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

His family heartbroken by the news.

"It is devastating to know that somebody did this," Tina said.

Family members sharing with Action News that Olguin was the life of the party and a great father, uncle and son.

"Every text, every call, he would always just call me his beautiful mama. You would always tell me, 'Long as I'm living, my mama you'll be,'" Olguin's mother, Socorro Olguin said.

His family members now only left with fond memories of him.

"I would be having a bad day, and I would see him calling, and as soon as I answer he would say something, just to make me crack up and laugh," Tina recalled. "So I think that was something a gift that he had was to make people smile, make people laugh."

Olguin leaves behind four children.

"They're devastated, they're hurting," Tina said of his kids.

"He just wanted the best for his kids," Olguin's brother-in-law, Joey Medina said. "He wanted them, you know, to have everything he believed that they should have. You know he believed they deserve the world."

Fresno police say Olguin's death marks the city's 23rd murder this year.

"We're really going to miss him," Olguin's sister, Emma Medina said.

"We just hope that justice is served and whoever did this and took his life senselessly that I brought to justice."

Detectives are still searching for a motive and suspect for the shooting.

The area is still being canvassed for witnesses and detectives will continue reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867).

You may also contact Fresno Police Homicide Detective M. Moreno at 559-621-2443 or Detective S. Gray at 559-621-2451.