Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Caltrans has reopened the westbound Highway 168 to westbound Highway 180 connector ramp after a crash involving a motorcyclist.
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Drunk birds are flying into windows, cars
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
VIDEO: Lightning sightings in Fresno sky

Kernville airport shut down for several hours after plane crash

Man dies after being hit by pickup truck while crossing the road in Sanger

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad
US moves ahead with plan to give Mexico $20M that it doesn't want to deport migrants
Nominee defends himself in op-ed, says 'I might have been too emotional'
FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh: What we know and what we don't know
Trump Foundation engaged in 'persistent illegality,' New York attorney general says
Kavanaugh battle takes to the air, fueled by political cash
Suspect in shooting of 7 officers in South Carolina identified
GMA Daily Deals with Tory Johnson: Discover a new deal every day online!
8 therapists arrested in New York for billing fraud
Mysterious car bomb that killed two men and a child ruled a murder-suicide
The Flower Flat is a brunch must in Chicago
Explore the "Doomsday Cave" in Philadelphia
Yarn bomber brings new perspective to street art
Is the best burger in America at Al's Burger Shack?
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
New devices help couples combat infertility
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Fresno Barrios Unidos helping young mother be the best moms they can be
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' judges panel
More than 250 people have died while taking selfies since 2011
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Robin Williams' collection of art, memorabilia to be auctioned off
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
Here's what's new at the Big Fresno Fair
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Police Nationwide and locally celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day
Workout Wednesday: Safety while exercising outdoors
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Doc Talk: Concussions
New study says 1 in 3 Americans will eat fast food today
Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Enter to win a SOLO movie and prize pack!
Fiesta Night
SPONSORED: Children First: Explore the Outdoors
ABC30 Community Calendar
HONORED SCHOLARS 2018
Mr. Food Test Kitchen recipes
ACT Pet of the Week
