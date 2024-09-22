WATCH LIVE

Man shot and killed while riding his bicycle, police say

Sunday, September 22, 2024 7:36PM
Fresno Police respond to shooting in Central Fresno
The Fresno Police Department responded and set up crime tape in Central Fresno on Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 40-year-old man has died after being shot while riding his bicycle in Central Fresno on Sunday.

The Fresno Police Department responded to Floradora Avenue between Rowell and Barton just after 4:00 a.m.

Police say they received a three-round shot spotter alert.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect and motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, you can call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

