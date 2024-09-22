Man shot and killed while riding his bicycle, police say

The Fresno Police Department responded and set up crime tape in Central Fresno on Sunday.

The Fresno Police Department responded and set up crime tape in Central Fresno on Sunday.

The Fresno Police Department responded and set up crime tape in Central Fresno on Sunday.

The Fresno Police Department responded and set up crime tape in Central Fresno on Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 40-year-old man has died after being shot while riding his bicycle in Central Fresno on Sunday.

The Fresno Police Department responded to Floradora Avenue between Rowell and Barton just after 4:00 a.m.

Police say they received a three-round shot spotter alert.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect and motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, you can call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.