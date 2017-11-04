Body found in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Fresno police found the body of a man in the yard of an empty home.

Officials say the man was found near the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, near Delno and Franklin Avenue.

The victim is believed to be a Hispanic male in his 40's and appears to have been in the yard for some time.

Officials are in the process of a death investigation and will be working with the coroner's office to determine the cause of death.

It is early in the investigation determined if the death was a result of natural causes or another cause.

This story will be updated.
