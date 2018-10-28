Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Your Voice Your Vote: Election 2018
Email
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about them.
More Stories
Are you registered to vote? Check here
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
Nunes leads Janz in exclusive Action News poll
Costa leads Heng in Action News poll
POLITICAL INSIDER: Valadao leads Cox in exclusive Action News poll
Governor candidates spar on vision for California in only debate
President Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to 'harden' border against migrant caravan
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta, network says
US citizen from IE held by immigration agents wins $55K settlement
PHOTOS: Suspicious packages found around the country
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 12
Suspicious package reportedly sent to billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer in Burlingame
Corrected ballot message for Measure P in the mail
Rock band 'Cake' performing at benefit concert for congressional candidate Andrew Janz
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
