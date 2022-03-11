WEATHER ALERT
Tulare Co. Sheriff's deputies looking for missing man in Tule River
Tulare County Sheriff deputies are looking for a man who went missing at the Tule River.
Teen girl arrested after stabbing 2 family members in Tulare County
Spending announced by Gov. Newsom to impact Corcoran levee
Tulare Lake growing as rising temperatures melt snowpack
Mt. Whitney students hold vigil for classmate killed in crash
Man arrested for breaking into UPS warehouse in Visalia, police say
3 arrested after deputy interrupts armed robbery at Plainview market
Housing Watch: Former Tagus Ranch site to have affordable housing
Loved ones mourning Visalia high school senior killed in crash
Concerns for large mosquito population this summer in Valley
Skeletal remains found in Kings Co. could be historic discovery: KCSO
New and improved Eagle Mountain Casino officially open
Kaweah Health hosts 'Bake Wars' as part of National Nurses Week
Two brothers sentenced for killing 22-year-old in Porterville
Car, money stolen in robbery at Tulare Co. convenience store: Deputies
First look inside new Eagle Mountain Casino ahead of grand opening
2 suspects wanted for armed robbery at Tulare County market
Growing Tulare Lake captured in new NASA satellite images
Tule River Tribe calls attention to missing, murdered Indigenous women
