CALIFORNIA

Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

The arrest Wednesday of Bruce Paddock was confirmed by a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Bruce Paddock is not considered a suspect in the Las Vegas shooting. The official says the child porn case predates the shooting. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were wounded Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower.

Another brother, Eric Paddock, spoke to media following the shooting but Bruce Paddock did not

This story is developing, please stay with Action News for the latest.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child pornographylas vegas mass shootingcaliforniaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
President Trump opposes California water project, spokesman says
Ballot measure would expand CA rent control
Survey shows farmers and ranchers struggling to hire employees
Charred body found near scene of Mount Wilson fire
More california
Top Stories
President Trump opposes California water project, spokesman says
Two men charged with hate crime after stabbing Goshen man
Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with win over Astros
Video from the scene of fatal campus shooting
FBI releases new information about man who committed Sandy Hook Massacre
Fresno Unified prepared for possible strike by Teachers' Union
Show More
New partnership with shipping port could lead to thousands of jobs in the Valley
Convicted rapist worked security at rape counseling center because of failure in state background check
Tulare County DA dog, staff spend week in Las Vegas comforting victims of shooting
Gas and registration fees to go up after Governor Brown approves Senate Bill 1
Fighter Jets from Fresno will fly over Game 1 World Series National Anthem
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos