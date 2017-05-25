MADERA COUNTY

New business in Oakhurst is catering to craft connoisseurs with its own whiskey, brandies, and more

Mike Benbrook is enjoying his newest venture as a craft distiller. (KFSN)

By
OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
Mike Benbrook is enjoying his newest venture as a craft distiller.

"It's just boom boom boom. The stars aligned and somebody wanted us to make whiskey so here we are."

Making whiskey, brandy, and more is now his job at the town's first distillery-- Oakhurst Spirits.

"It's the oak, it's the flavors and the coloring from the barrels," said Benbrook.

Benbrook will soon be offering tours of his distillery and tastes of his creations in their tasting rooms. The former naval officer and business owner and his wife Ally left San Diego to move to Oakhurst to open the distillery.

"It combines our passions into what we like to do and we can make a little bit of money at it too. It's kind of a new thing. Craft distilleries are doing quite well."

Customers will be able to taste spirits and soak in Ally's artwork in the gallery.

"I think the distillery will bring people in to look at the art and enjoy it that way."

Benbrook said they are hoping to attract tourists from Yosemite and locals. They plan to team up with other nearby wineries and breweries to create unique drinks.

"We'll have flavors form Southgate, flavors from Idle Hour, flavors from Oakhurst Spirits, and that's the whole idea is you can get a whole taste of the community right here."

People will soon be gathered around the space to try whiskey and bourbon-- Oakhurst spirits opens June 15.
