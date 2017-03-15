Walmart ends plans for distribution center in Merced, city says

The company cited changes in the nature of retail since they announced the plans 12 years ago, according to the City of Merced.Walmart first announced the 1.2 million square-foot regional distribution in 2005. The $66 million distribution center was going to be built in the University Industrial Park on Childs Avenue and would have eventually employed 1,200 people.The Merced City Council approved the project in 2009, but it was tied up in courts for several years. In 2013, the California State Supreme Court said it sided with Walmart over an environmental impact report dispute -- but construction preparations did not begin until last month, but then stopped in March."We are extremely disappointed by the news," said City Manager Steve Carrigan. "This project could have been a big economic shot-in-the-arm for our residents. Certainly, the Great Recession and the drawn-out lawsuit didn't help the project.