Following Thursday's deadly terror attack in Barcelona, Twitter users began posting photos of cats with the hashtag #Barcelona in the hopes of assisting Spain's National Police.

A van was driven into a crowd in the Las Ramblas district, killing 13 people and injuring 100 others. Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack, according to officials. ISIS has claimed responsibility.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the National Police asked people not to share images of the victims out of respect for their families.



In response to the police department's request, people began posting images of cats and other animals. The posts mimic a similar situation following the 2015 terrorist attack in Brussels. Police in Belgium asked the public to refrain from posting images onto social media that could give away their movements during a citywide lockdown.

