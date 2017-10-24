Convicted rapist caught working as guard at rape counseling center sentenced to 5 years in prison

Damon Rodgers served 13 years in prison for a rape spree in Madera County in the 1990s. (KFSN)

A man accused of watching over the victims of a crime he once committed, was sentenced in a Fresno County court.

Damon Rodgers served 13 years in prison for a rape spree in Madera County in the 1990's. However, police caught the convicted rapist working security at a Downtown Fresno rape counseling center.

Rodgers was also carrying a gun which is illegal for a convicted felon. He will now spend a little more than five years in prison for the offense.

The security company Rodger's had worked for said they did not know about his history.
