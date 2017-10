Fire investigators are looking into what started a fire near Dinuba that burned some farming equipment. It started after three Friday morning in the area of Kamm and Road 70.Firefighters said neighbors woke up to some noises, saw the fire, and called 911.Fire crews from Tulare County arrived and were quickly able to put out the flames before it reached a shed and car nearby.No one was hurt in the fire and damage is estimated at $80,000.