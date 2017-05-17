FRESNO COUNTY

Elementary school in Parlier breaks ground on new multipurpose room

EMBED </>More Videos

At John C. Martinez Elementary you can find signs of progress both inside and out of the classroom. (KFSN)

By
PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) --
At John C. Martinez Elementary you can find signs of progress both inside and out of the classroom.

"We're excited to take, really, a diamond in the rough and bring it out and let it shine," said Mike Berg, Interim Superintendent Parlier Unified School District.

Golden shovels and moving dirt do not just mean a new building will soon be in place, Berg said they symbolize transformation.

"Parlier has been through a rough go over the last few years, this day marks one of many days that are going to be a change in a positive transition for this district."

Noting past legal, governance, and personnel issues, Berg said the new administration and city council are a step in the right direction for Parlier Unified.

"Taking the ground of Parlier, the foundation Parlier is built upon and recognizing the positive things, recognizing the great things that are going on here."

Golden shovel in hand Ana Maria Ramos showed her school pride in front of her fellow students.

As for why Ramos is so proud to be a Jaguar she said, "We have a lot of events and they give us a lot of stuff and our principals very nice."

Soon she will get to add a 9,800 square foot multipurpose room to that list. The facility will double as a cafeteria and performance hall.

The $4.2-million project was funded thanks to Measure P.

They may be just getting started but students can expect to see this project complete by spring of 2018.
Related Topics:
educationconstructionfresno countygood newsParlier
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Fresno County deputies recover nearly $1 million in stolen bees
Stanley Pipes delivers bizarre, third-person account of fiancee's murder in court
Small plane crashes near Firebaugh
Made in the Valley: Kings Canyon Wood Products
More fresno county
EDUCATION
Fresno Unified school impresses state's top education leader
Valley Children's teams up with the American Heart Association to give kids lifesaving skills
Parents voice what they want in future FUSD superintendent at community meeting
"Every 15 Minutes" gives Fresno teens a sobering warning of the dangers of drinking and driving
More Education
Top Stories
Authorities investigate a homicide in Lemoore
Toxicology report reveals Cheyenne Wyllie drove with .21 blood alcohol level at time of crash
Large grass fire north of Fresno fully contained
Employee stops brazen robbery at a Northeast Fresno furniture store
Transgender victim shot and killed in Central Fresno, Dyer says
Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand
Show More
Madera middle school student suspended for dangerous prank on teacher using pills
Fresno County deputies recover nearly $1 million in stolen bees
NC senator collapses during race, taken away in ambulance
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison
Authorities identify tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash
More News
Top Video
Authorities investigate a homicide in Lemoore
Transgender victim shot and killed in Central Fresno, Dyer says
Toxicology report reveals Cheyenne Wyllie drove with .21 blood alcohol level at time of crash
Employee stops brazen robbery at a Northeast Fresno furniture store
More Video