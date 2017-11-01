President of the Philippines sends student a special message

"Good day. I would like to say hello to Mrs. Ricchiuti and her students in Fresno Adventist Academy," said Phillippines President Rodrigo Duterte.Teri Ricchiuti and her students at Fresno Adventist Academy were shocked to hear that message from the President of Philippines."What an honor. We were overwhelmed," said Ricchiuti.The international shout-out came courtesy of 11-year-old Andre Esteban, who wrote a letter to President Duterte as part of his nationality assignment. He asked his mom to mail the letter."She posted it on Facebook instead and asked people if they could help her make it reach the president," said Andre.Social media makes the world a much smaller place."The following morning I was shocked. There was like 2,000 shares. What? What's going on? I was shocked. I was not thinking it might happen," said Almyra Esteban.Just two days later, Duterte's special assistant, Christopher Bong Go, posted the president's greeting."Especially to you Andre Esteban. Andre, I received your letter request and am most happy to oblige. I am sure you will do a great report," said Duterte."I was like, what? Are you sure this is him?" said Andre."We have to write like a hundred lines about the country. I guess he's going to get his whole entire page," said Andre."It was amazing. I said you definitely went over the top. Definitely extra credit, you know," said Ricchiuti.Ricchiuti urges her students to learn more about their heritage. The presidential message made it more special."Continue being a good son and study well," said Duterte."I was surprised. I was actually happy that he responded," said Andre.The class even taped a special message for Duterte.