ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Adam West, known as TV's "Batman" in the 1960s, dies at 88

Actor Adam West, shown in costume on January 23, 1966, stars as the Caped Crusader on the new "Batman" television series.In a Nov. 17, 2012 file photo, he arrives at Variety Power. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES --
Adam West, best known as TV's "Batman" in the 1960s, has died at the age of 88, his family confirmed Saturday.

American actor passed away Friday night in Los Angeles after a battle with leukemia.
"He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today," read a statement posted on Facebook by the actor's family.

West received continued success in the ABC series "Batman." His credits also include "The Three Stooges," "The Outlaw is Coming," and the 1962 film "Geronimo," among many more.

West did voice over work for more recent shows such as "The Fairly OddParents," "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy."

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathscelebritybatmanu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Teaser trailer for 'Black Panther' released
Your Weekend
Summer Music Festival 101 with Sara Evans
Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities investigating shooting that leaves 14-year-old boy dead
Lemoore police arrest stabbing suspects moments after resident reports suspicious person at door
Teachers union and Fresno Unified going into mediation as contract negotiations continue
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with mail truck near Easton
Driver in hit and run of local doctor posts vlog about how experience changed her life
ICE arrests over 50 in Central California operation
Clerk duct-taped, tens of thousands in jewelry and cash taken during armed robbery in Caruthers
Show More
Motorcyclist dies in Central Fresno crash
UC Merced dorms among costliest in UC system, report says
Clovis Police looking for at risk adult
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos