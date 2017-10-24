CONSUMER WATCH

Grocery stores taking notice as more men head to the supermarket

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
"In regards to my wife and I, who's a better shopper? I am, without question," said Trey Burley.

Burley jokes but says it makes sense that he does the grocery shopping for his busy family of four.

"My wife is the, she's the breadwinner for the family. She earns all the money. So, it's only logical that I do all the shopping," said Burley.

Burley is not the only man in the frozen food aisle these days. A recent men's health survey found 84 of those who responded said they are now the primary shopper in their household. Supermarket guru Phil Lempert says that may be a little high since only men were surveyed, but there is no doubt the number of male food shoppers is on the rise.

"Most of the surveys that we're seeing really equate it to be about 50/50," said Lempert.

Lempert says stores need to pay attention because men traditionally shop differently than women.

"Typically, a woman has a shopping list and is planning for a whole week, many meals. A male, well, that's just about one meal occasion."

Experts say men often like non-traditional options such as club, convenience or online stores because of their flexibility. They also say brands need to remember that convenience is key since men tend to browse less than women. Burley said he used to be a convenience shopper until his wife taught him that planning equals savings.

"I was always kind of a 'fly by the seat of my pants' kind of shopper. Oh, we need this. I'll go to the store. Monday through Friday going in every day.' And that was not good for our budget," said Burley.

In terms of the bottom line for stores, Burley says he has one suggestion--

"To maybe show just more guys shopping in ads 'cuz you don't really see it that much."
