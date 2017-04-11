FRESNO

Chronic Tacos opening second location in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A popular taco chain is expanding in the Central Valley. Signs are now up for Chronic Tacos at the El Paseo Shopping Center in Northwest Fresno.

The restaurant has a big menu with more than just tacos, and everything is customizable.

It's unknown when Chronic Tacos will be open for business but they are hiring.

This will be their second Central Valley location-- their first opened in Clovis at Herndon and Willow.

For information on how to get a job with Chronic Tacos email chronicmarketing@gmail.com.
