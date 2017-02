EDITORIAL: 8 Ways In-N-Out bests Whataburger

1 - Simplicity

The In-N-Out menu is simple and straight forward. But there also is an extensive secret menu. And you can have your meat cooked the way you want it. Medium-rare anyone?

2 - Fresh Fries

These In-N-Out fries were real life potatoes just moments before being sliced and put into the fryer. Of course you can watch this happen as you wait for your lunch.

EMBED >More News Videos ABC30 employees talk about why In-N-Out is better than Whataburger

4 - Animal Style

Three In-N-Out Burgers: Double-Double with grilled onions, Double-Double Animal Style and Double-Double Protein Style

5 - Uniforms

During lunch time, In-N-Out employees stand outside and take orders. No need to yell into a painted post and hope they get your order right.

Whataburger uniform

6 - Hats

7 - Pairs Well With Champagne

8 - Burger Taste

In-N-Out has great stylish t-shirts that reflect Southern California's style - you'll want to buy them all!