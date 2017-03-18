FOOD & DRINK

Recall issued for frozen pizza sold at Walmart

Frozen pizza sold at Walmart labeled "Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza" with lot code 20547 is being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.

By ABC7.com staff
VERNON, Calif. --
A Vernon company is issuing a recall of 21,000 pounds of frozen pizza sold at Walmart stores because of possible Listeria contamination.

The 16-inch pizza made by RBR Meat Co. is sold as "Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza" with lot code 20547.

Routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in pizza produced on Feb. 23, 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About 1,600 people are infected with listeriosis every year and of those 260 die, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, diarrhea and other gastrointestinal issues. The most vulnerable are pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The company said there have been no confirmed reports of illness.

The pizza is sold at Walmart stores throughout the West Coast.

Anyone who purchased the product is urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

More information about the recall is available from the USDA here.
Related Topics:
foodproduct recallsrecallpizzawalmartVernonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Shepherd's Pie recipe
Pi Day Boysenberry Pie Recipe
Fresno group holds cooking competition in hopes of bringing new food to city
French Onion Soup recipe
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
Lab publishing thousands of US nuclear weapons test films on YouTube
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Legislation introduced to provide abortion pill at college health centers
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
Show More
Man arrested after attempting to hit an officer with his car, Fresno police say
Charles Manson documentary unveils new interview footage with cult leader
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Tulare County DA warns of IRS scams this tax season
President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos