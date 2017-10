Early Sunday, Fresno Police arrived at the intersection of Menlo and Spaulding near Eaton Elementary School.Kelsey Schulteis, 25, was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and later booked into Fresno County Jail.Miss Fresno County confirms that Schulteis held the title as Miss Fresno County 2016.We will have more on what police say happened and the response from the organization on Action News at 6.This story will be updated.