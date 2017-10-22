Fresno Police Skywatch Helicopter Crew gets hit with green laser and pursues suspect through Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) --
Early Sunday morning a Fresno Police Skywatch helicopter aircrew was helping officers on a call near Roeding Park when a man driving southbound on the 99 Freeway struck the helicopter with a green, high powered laser three separate times.

"It lights up the whole cockpit and of course if you're staring at it its immediately like looking into the sun or a welders arc so you have what happens is flash blindness and we lose our night vision for a bit," said Sgt. Larry Hustedde.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Alvarez.

"We're not talking about a kid pointing a laser, this guy really meant to do it at a police helicopter and thought he wouldn't get caught. He's on probation and had a warrant for car theft," said Hustedde.

After the flight officer recovered his vision from the laser he directed the pilot to the car with a searchlight and called for assistance from officers on the ground.

Officers say Alvarez began to lead them on a pursuit. He got off the freeway and began driving recklessly at a high speed near Downtown Fresno. Alvarez then crashed into a center divider near First and Floradora, disabling his car. He then began running into residential backyards but the flight officers were able to direct ground officers to him, who continued running and jumping fences until police officers tackled him.

Officers found the laser in the car as well as ammunition and a bb gun pistol.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
laserhelicopterFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Slow recovery for Sanger's Las Vegas shooting victim
Families across the valley took a trip back in time for the 28th Civil War revisited at Kearney Park in southwest Fresno
Hundreds of people hit the streets of Northwest Fresno to help stop suicide
Former Miss Fresno County arrested
The grand opening celebration draws crowds of people in Downtown Fresno
Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a West-central Fresno home
The future is unclear for hundreds of kids who have signed up to perform with the Children's Musical Theaterworks
Astros head to World Series after beating Yankees
Show More
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
Fresno Police arrest gang member with loaded firearm during traffic stop
Governor Brown issues executive order to help remove hazardous waste from wildfire-impacted neighborhoods
Trump has no plans to block scheduled release of JFK records
Open Road - The Return of Fulton Street
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos