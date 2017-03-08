CENTRAL VALLEY

Survey finds flavored tobacco products easier to get than fruits and vegetables in Central California

EMBED </>More News Videos

Experts say young people are commonly targeted and influenced by these advertisements-- especially at stores located near schools. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Drive by any convenience store and you will notice a number of tobacco and alcohol ads plastered across the storefront. Experts say young people are commonly targeted and influenced by these advertisements-- especially at stores located near schools.

Dr. Milton Teske of the Kings County Department of Public Health said, "We really need to stop marketing tobacco products to our children. We don't need them and their vulnerable state becoming addicted to something that's going to ruin their life."

Wednesday, Valley health experts came together to reveal the findings of a recent statewide survey that show the important role storefronts play in our neighborhoods, and the influence they have on the health of families and young people who shop in them.

According to the Department of Public Heath, stores cluttered with unhealthy advertisements promote negative lifestyle choices that can lay the foundation in a young person's decision making.

"They put billions into marketing because they're depending on getting these kids addicted. We need to use every legal channel we can to block that advertising and that marketing and cutback that avenue that they're so vulnerable to," said Dr. Teske.

According to this latest survey there is a lack of access to fruits and vegetables at corner stores. Fresno County health experts would like to see a shift toward affordable healthy options

"All of our youth deserve to live in communities free from unhealthy ads, imagery, and influences," said Sara Bosse, Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The study also shows that youth are three times more likely to be influenced by tobacco or alcohol ads than adults.
Related Topics:
healthsmokinghealthy livingchildrencentral valley
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CENTRAL VALLEY
New crowdfunding website aims to help people fund farmland
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
New health study finds some in the Central Valley are dying younger
Central Valley housing market making a comeback
More central valley
HEALTH & FITNESS
Calcium Supplements Hurt the Heart?
Hearing aid alternative?
The right way to shed those pounds
Souping is the new juicing
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Clovis Police look for necklace thief
Mother and newborn endure violent home invasion
Show More
3.7 earthquake strikes near Pinnacles National Park, USGS says
VIDEO: Pennsylvania daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Dos Palos High School employee caught on camera fighting 18-year-old students
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
More News
Top Video
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
More Video