The Sticker Shock campaign educates our community about underage alcohol abuse

In celebration of National Red Ribbon Week, Fresno County youth leaders came together to educate our community about youth access to alcohol by placing stickers on alcohol products in our local community markets and convenience stores.It is part of their sticker shock campaign.After research proves that teenagers mostly receive alcohol from adults. The stickers are to raise awareness about statistics on underage drinking."It's important ....where we are coming from," said Eber Garcia.After seeing a similar movement in Southern California during a meeting local youth leaders thought it would also be a great campaign to start here in the valley.