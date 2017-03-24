1 dead, 4 injured, including 5-month-old, in Southeast Fresno shooting

@FresnoSheriff says fatal shooting on Huntington/Villa may be connected to vehicle vs. ped nearby. Shooter believed to be hit by car pic.twitter.com/wYBLSXiW76 — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) March 25, 2017

One person is dead and four others were injured, including a 5-month-old child, after shots rang out in southeast Fresno Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.Authorities said the shooting happened at a home near Tulare and Peach Avenues around 7 p.m. Officers also found the suspected shooter was struck by a car while fleeing the scene.Investigators said one of the victims, a man in his 60s, was found dead at the scene, and the 5-month-old is expected to be okay after suffering a graze wound. The identity and condition of the suspect and the other victims have not been released.The area has been closed off while detectives investigate what led up to the shooting.Stay with ABC30 for updates.