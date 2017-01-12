MADERA COUNTY

1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
EMBED </>More News Videos

Heartbreak on Alameda Road quickly spread through the small town of Chowchilla as parents learned about a deadly shooting involving two siblings on opposite sides of the gun. (KFSN)

By
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Heartbreak on Alameda Road quickly spread through the small town of Chowchilla as parents learned about a deadly shooting involving two siblings on opposite sides of the gun.

"I feel really bad for the family, for their loss and for the child, not understanding not knowing," said Kathy Scott, neighbor.

The call for help came in around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Inside the bedroom, officers found a 1-year-old boy with a bullet wound to his head. His sister had accidentally shot him with a parent's gun.

Paramedics transported the toddler to Valley's Children's Hospital but he didn't make it there alive.

"Well anytime a child gets a hold of firearm, and there's some sort of a negligent discharge, it's a criminal matter," said Lt. Jeff Palmer, Chowchilla Police Department

Officers said the mother, Erica Bautisa, was home at the time. She is a 16 year veteran of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Detectives said the handgun was registered to her, and was not a duty-weapon, and they suspect it was stored improperly.

"Firearms are not something to be taken for granted, don't leave them loaded, and absolutely don't leave them in an area a child can get its hands on it," said Palmer.

Scott lives around the corner and while she said her heart breaks for the family the question still remains about why the gun was loaded and in reach.

"Keep it locked up, like the way they tell you when you buy it."

While this loss has parents holding onto their children tight tonight, officers said it is more important to keep an even tighter eye on your guns.

Officers also met with the District Attorney's Office earlier on Thursday. It will be up to the DA to file any possible charges.

The police department said they do provide free gun locks.
Related Topics:
newschild deathchild shotmadera countyaccidental shootingChowchilla
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Dead tree problem in the Sierra has been turned into a hazard by storm
Homeowners in North Fork still waiting to return home after evacuations due to flooding
Water levels for San Joaquin River are highest in years due to downpours and runoff
Crane Valley Dam in Madera County 'Working as expected' as storm runoff spills out
More madera county
NEWS
Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
More News
Top Stories
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Tule River Tribe Chairman lays out major proposal to move casino to Porterville
Storm damage causing problems all over the Valley
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Merced County officials keeping an eye on the storm as they deal with flooding
Parents who lost two little boys begged a judge to send drunk driver to prison for life
Show More
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
Highways 140 and 120 into Yosemite closed due to snow and rockfall
Man killed after hitting several vehicles, crashing into light pole during deputy chase
Chargers announce they're moving to Los Angeles
Runoff from rain and melting snow causing road washouts in mountain areas
More News
Top Video
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
Storm damage causing problems all over the Valley
Dead tree problem in the Sierra has been turned into a hazard by storm
More Video