FRESNO COUNTY

13-year-old arrested for murder of teenager in Huron

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 13-year-old boy is the primary suspect for a murder of another teenager in Fresno County, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting happened at the Porvenir Estates Apartments on Tornado Avenue in Huron around 9:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities said they found a 14-year-old boy had been shot, and he died at the scene.

The original story| Authorities investigating shooting that leaves 14-year-old boy dead
A 14-year-old boy was found dead near Tornado and Lassen Avenue at the Porvenir Estates.



Investigators identified the 13-year-old as the suspect, and he was arrested in Huron on Saturday.

The suspect's name has not been released because he is a minor, and detectives are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-8206.

