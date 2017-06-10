13-year-old arrested for murder of teenager in Huron

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A 13-year-old boy is the primary suspect for a murder of another teenager in Fresno County, according to the sheriff's office.
The shooting happened at the Porvenir Estates Apartments on Tornado Avenue in Huron around 9:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities said they found a 14-year-old boy had been shot, and he died at the scene.
Investigators identified the 13-year-old as the suspect, and he was arrested in Huron on Saturday.
The suspect's name has not been released because he is a minor, and detectives are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-8206.
