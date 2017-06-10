13-year-old arrested for murder of teenager in Huron

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2079051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 14-year-old boy was found dead near Tornado and Lassen Avenue at the Porvenir Estates.

A 13-year-old boy is the primary suspect for a murder of another teenager in Fresno County, according to the sheriff's office.The shooting happened at the Porvenir Estates Apartments on Tornado Avenue in Huron around 9:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities said they found a 14-year-old boy had been shot, and he died at the scene.Investigators identified the 13-year-old as the suspect, and he was arrested in Huron on Saturday.The suspect's name has not been released because he is a minor, and detectives are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-8206.Stay with ABC30 for updates.