CALIFORNIA

14 students tested for HIV, hepatitis after classmate stuck them with needle, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

More than a dozen elementary school students in Fremont had to be tested for HIV and hepatitis after being poked with a needle that a fellow student brought onto campus. (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. --
More than a dozen elementary school students in Fremont had to be tested for HIV and hepatitis after being poked with a needle that a fellow student brought onto campus.

"I thought I was going to get very sick and die slowly," said eight-year-old Bryan Bullock.

Bullock says he was walking on campus when another student stopped him.

"He said, 'Do you like stamps,'and I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Stick out your arm and look away,' and I did, and I felt something poke me."

The poke was from a diabetic lancet and the student stuck 14 kids before a school employee saw the item, took it away and took the student to the principal's office.

The principal asked the student if he stuck anyone, and he said no on May 26. It wasn't until the following week that parents started reporting their children had been stuck by the needle.

"That was the most disturbing news I'd ever gotten," said Bullock's grandfather Bud Lofton.

Lofton said he took his grandson to the doctor right away to be tested for HIV and Hepatitis. They're still waiting on the results.

"I'm stressed, you know -- I'm just thinking,'What if something happens to him?' You know? And that's really scary because he's a healthy little boy."

A spokesperson for the Fremont School District said they've been assisting the 14 families with getting the help they need. "Being in constant communications with those families and also with the department of public health, we believe we have the situation contained," said Brian Killgore.

He says the student who stuck the others has been disciplined.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsschoolstudentsstudent safetycrimeillnessHIVAIDShepatitischild injuredchildrenschool violencehealthu.s. & worldcaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Visalia stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
Grandmother in custody in SoCal triple stabbing, police say
Visalia man plotted to murder three Bay Area doctors, authorities say
Two arrested in Ghost Ship fire investigation
More california
NEWS
Texting woman seriously hurt in fall through sidewalk access door
Rapper attacked on stage during San Diego concert
Trump's ex-campaign manager: Comey is 'the deep state'
UK election ends in hung parliament: What's next?
What's next after Comey's testimony on Capitol Hill
More News
Top Stories
Clovis Police looking for at risk adult
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
6 legal questions arising from James Comey's testimony
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Surveillance video shows man robbing Cricket Wireless store in Madera
Show More
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Atwater home owner asking for help after Drunk driver crashes into garage
Clovis PD cruiser involved in a crash
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live: 06/08/17
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
More Video