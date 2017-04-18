FRESNO

3 killed in 'random act of violence,' Fresno Police Chief says

UPDATE | The suspect, Kori Ali Muhammad, yelled "Allahu Akbar" while he was being arrested, Police say. He also had posts on Facebook saying he didn't like white people.
By
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The suspect has been identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, who police say shot a security guard multiple times at the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Ashlan on Thursday.
Fresno Police identify suspect in Motel 6 security guard homicide
Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, shot a security guard multiple times at the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Ashlan on Thursday, Fresno Police say. The unarmed security guard, 25-year-old Carl Williams, later died at the hospital.


Kori Ali Muhammad yelled "Allahu Akbar" while he was being arrested, Police say. He also had posts on Facebook saying he didn't like white people. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said there was no clear link to terrorism.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Dyer said the police Shot spotter system registered 16 shots in four different locations. All rounds were fired in less than 1 minute.

Full press conference with Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer



While police were responding to the scene, a PG&E pickup truck pull up to Fresno Police headquarters on Fresno and M Street and notified police that his passenger had been shot near Mildreda and Franklin avenues. That passenger was killed.

Dyer said Kori Ali Muhammad then began to walk west on Mildreda Avenue towards Van Ness where he fired several rounds at that person in that area, but missed.

Muhammad continued on foot to Fulton Street where he shot and killed a white male.

At that point, Police say he reloaded his revolver and walked south towards Catholic Charities where he opened fire on another white male. That person was also killed.

Dyer said a responding officer saw the suspect at Fulton and Divisadero Street where he was taken into custody. As he was taken into custody, he yelled "Allahu Akbar" -- or God is Great in Arabic. Chief Dyer said there was no clear link to terrorism.

Exclusive - Kori Ali Muhammad arrested


In all, three people were killed in the incident.

Fulton Street is closed at Divisadero Street as well as several other streets in the area. The Fresno County Courthouse in Downtown Fresno is also on lockdown.

This story will be updated. Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more.
