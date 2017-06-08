340 acre 'Dinely Fire' burning near Three Rivers

On a steep ridge just off the 198, a wildland fire is burning uncomfortably close to dozens of homes. Cheyenne Williams is here for moral support comforting her friend's mom who lives next to the fire."She's like there's a fire right behind the house, we might lose the house and everything. She was freaking out I could hear her over the phone losing her mind."The fire has burned 340 acres and is 15-percent contained.Roughly 30 people living on Dinely Drive are under a voluntary evacuation order. Just in case, they have brought boxes to pack essentials, luckily though Cal Fire officials said the fire is not a serious danger at this point."It's burning uphill from them so they're not in any threat right now," said Toni Davis, Cal Fire.Folks who are under the voluntary evacuation order can stay at the Community Presbyterian Church, which is open to anybody who needs a place to stay.Hand crews are creating containment lines on the ground though it is a difficult and uphill battle on this ridge. Firefighters are optimistic they can protect nearby properties but are still urging people to be prepared for anything."If this were my house I would leave. If they are up there they need to be ready to go," said Davis.