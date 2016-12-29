KINGS COUNTY

4 injured after semi-truck and Greyhound Bus crash near Kettleman City
EMBED </>More News Videos

Investigators say the driver of a box truck lost control while hauling food and rear-ended a Greyhound bus. It was forced up an embankment and the truck tipped over on its side. (KFSN)

Benjamin Kirk
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Investigators say the driver of a box truck lost control while hauling food and rear-ended a Greyhound bus. It was forced up an embankment and the truck tipped over on its side.

Three people were hurt and taken to the hospital, including the truck driver and a 6-year-old girl. All injuries were minor.

According to investigators, there were nearly 50 people on the bus, many were stranded in the cold, but have since been picked up and were taken to San Francisco.

Traffic was backed up for miles and drivers are being advised to find a different route.

"Investigating officer already talked with, and evaluated the driver. It sounds like an unfortunate accident. Fortunately not a lot of people were hurt in it -- at this point, it's minor," said Jay Adams, California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the driver of the truck doesn't remember what happened. They say he may have fallen asleep behind the wheel, but was not driving under the influence.

EMBED </>More News Videos

4 injured, N/B I-5 closed in Kettleman City, due to Greyhound bus and big rig crash

Related Topics:
newstraffic accidentgreyhound bus crashbus crashkings countyKettleman City
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KINGS COUNTY
Avenal woman arrested after infant tested positive for meth
2 Teens became heroes after jumping into action when a truck flipped into a canal near Lemoore
Hanford police looking for credit card cloning suspects
Hanford Fox Theatre cancels all shows in December
More kings county
NEWS
Avenal woman arrested after infant tested positive for meth
Why Feds Are So Confident Russia Was Behind the DNC Hack And Other Breaches
Coalition Airstrike Potentially Hits Civilians in Mosul
Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking
More News
Top Stories
US to kick out 35 Russian intelligence operatives in response to election hacking
Avenal woman arrested after infant tested positive for meth
State investigators make arrest at Fresno's Hmong New Year celebration
Duck causes traffic problems on Highway 180 at Peach Avenue
2 Teens became heroes after jumping into action when a truck flipped into a canal near Lemoore
Crash in Fresno County sends 5 to hospital, including 2 children
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
Show More
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
Residents of a Fresno long-term hotel say repairs are happening too slowly and people are getting sick
Woman facing charges after Atwater police says she rammed her car into boyfriend's garage
4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley
Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
More News
Top Video
State investigators make arrest at Fresno's Hmong New Year celebration
Crash in Fresno County sends 5 to hospital, including 2 children
2 Teens became heroes after jumping into action when a truck flipped into a canal near Lemoore
Winter 'karting kamp' aims to satisfy your kid's need for speed
More Video