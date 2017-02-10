8 Coalinga State Hospital patients arrested for child pornography possession

Eight patients at the Coalinga State Hospital were arrested Friday for allegedly having child pornography, according to the Department of State Hospitals.A multi-agency police investigation took place at the hospital last July and led to the arrests. The investigation involved hospital police, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and detectives with the Central Valley Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.The suspects were booked into the Fresno County Jail.Another patient was arrested on charges of assault and possession of manufactured alcohol.Stay with ABC30 for updates.