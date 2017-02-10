FRESNO COUNTY

8 Coalinga State Hospital patients arrested for child pornography possession

EMBED </>More News Videos

The investigation involved hospital police, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and detectives with the Central Valley Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Eight patients at the Coalinga State Hospital were arrested Friday for allegedly having child pornography, according to the Department of State Hospitals.

A multi-agency police investigation took place at the hospital last July and led to the arrests. The investigation involved hospital police, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and detectives with the Central Valley Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

The suspects were booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Another patient was arrested on charges of assault and possession of manufactured alcohol.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
newsfresno countychild pornographyCoalinga
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Fire crews able to contain packing house fire near Reedely
Kingsburg getting national attention after being named one of top 5 finalists for Small Business Revolution
High waters caused damage and cut off access to homes and a trailer park east of Fresno
Fresno County grower sees big opportunity in all the excess rain
More fresno county
NEWS
Heavy rainfall causing debris problems at Bass Lake
Trump Considers 'Brand New' Executive Order After Court Setback
Trump Vows to Unveil 'Additional Security' After Slamming Court Ruling as 'Disgraceful'
Merced Police investigating officer involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital
More News
Top Stories
Merced Police investigating officer involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital
New flooding concerns prompt more evacuation warnings in Madera County
Heavy rainfall causing debris problems at Bass Lake
Madera County residents worried as San Joaquin River creeps near mobile home park
Car set on fire, then put in 'drive' in Oakurst, authorities say
Fresno city officials say they're ready for storms with 150 ponding basins
Fire crews able to contain packing house fire near Reedely
Show More
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Caltrans crews in Mariposa County preparing for more rain and tough conditions
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
Gaping hole in spillway for Oroville Dam keeps growing
ICE protesters block 101 Freeway onramp in downtown LA
More News
Top Video
Heavy rainfall causing debris problems at Bass Lake
Rain in Madera County creating beautiful sights and hazards for drivers
Fresno city officials say they're ready for storms with 150 ponding basins
Madera County residents worried as San Joaquin River creeps near mobile home park
More Video