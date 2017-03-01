FRESNO COUNTY

Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma

Four fires were ignited throughout Tuesday night and fire crews believe it may be the work of an arsonist. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Four fires were ignited throughout Tuesday night and fire crews believe it may be the work of an arsonist.

It started when Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on McCall. That was followed by a fire at the Chamber of Commerce Building on Tucker and 2nd streets, an attempted fire at Cal Water nearby and an abandoned business on Arrants Street.

"In our downtown area, the only pattern we see, in the last two fires, is they have taken large trash cans, either thrown them through the window or used something to break the windows and then throw those trash cans in, on fire," said Fire Chief Mike Kain.

Chief Kain says this type of fire behavior is not common for Selma.

"Very unusual, very unusual. We have our normal residential fires, but to have string of fires that are obviously arson, is extremely unusual for Selma," said Chief Kain.

No one was hurt. Investigators are looking through surveillance video for any clues into suspects.
