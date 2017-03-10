Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove

@FresnoSheriff investigating double homicide in Orange Cove near United Health Centers. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/pZdFVkgYvG — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) March 11, 2017

Detectives are investigating a double homicide Friday night after two bodies were found in Orange Cove, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said.Authorities said witnesses heard gunshots in the area and later found two bodies on a bike trail near 11th Street and Park Boulevard.Detectives with the sheriff's office are in the area investigating what led up to the shooting.The identity of the victims has not been released but investigators describe them as Hispanic males."We don't know if this is an isolated incident or if it's retaliation for something, we don't know," Lt. Jose Salinas with the sheriff's office said. "Just be careful, the person who did this is still out there. And if they did hear or see anything, we want them to call."No arrests have been made.Stay with ABC30 for updates.