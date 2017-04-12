Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Fresno County

#BREAKING: CHP says a bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by car. Driver still here at Academy near Belmont in Fresno County. pic.twitter.com/sY7khbbVyO — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) April 13, 2017

#BREAKING: CHP says bicyclist hit by car in Fresno Co was with another cyclist. CHP says he was the only one hit and is critically injured. pic.twitter.com/hLaL9V2DXB — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) April 13, 2017

According to CHP, a bicyclist has died after being hit by a car at Academy and Belmont in Fresno County.Police said the victim was with another bicyclist when he was hit and was the only one injured.The driver of the car stayed at the scene.